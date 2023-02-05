Cantillon Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Cantillon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 1,881.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,396,018 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,275,107 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 2.1% of Cantillon Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Cantillon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $230,377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 1,736.4% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 23,253,198 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,235,795,000 after acquiring an additional 21,986,989 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 1,872.0% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 18,292,839 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,758,856,000 after acquiring an additional 17,365,189 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 1,879.5% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 11,694,544 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,124,431,000 after acquiring an additional 11,103,769 shares during the last quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S lifted its stake in Alphabet by 1,888.8% during the third quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 7,593,623 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $730,126,000 after purchasing an additional 7,211,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Alphabet by 1,899.8% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,677,522 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $654,531,000 after purchasing an additional 6,343,615 shares in the last quarter. 28.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $105.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.08. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.45 and a 12-month high of $144.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $94.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.24.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.09). Alphabet had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 23.58%. The firm had revenue of $76.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.49 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on GOOG shares. Raymond James upped their price target on Alphabet from $116.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $128.00 price target on Alphabet in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group set a $125.00 price target on Alphabet in a research note on Friday. Cowen decreased their price target on Alphabet from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Alphabet from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.50.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.13, for a total transaction of $86,466.15. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,518,946.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 201,897 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.16 per share, for a total transaction of $7,098,698.52. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,072,792 shares in the company, valued at $37,719,366.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.13, for a total value of $86,466.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,908 shares in the company, valued at $2,518,946.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,943 shares of company stock worth $3,454,353 over the last ninety days. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

