Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) PT Raised to $90.00 at Morgan Stanley

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $86.00 to $90.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 14.40% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other research analysts also recently commented on CAH. Bank Of America (Bofa) upgraded Cardinal Health from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $64.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Cardinal Health from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird upgraded Cardinal Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $87.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Friday. Mizuho increased their target price on Cardinal Health from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Cardinal Health from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.64.
Cardinal Health Price Performance
Shares of CAH opened at $78.67 on Friday. Cardinal Health has a 1 year low of $49.70 and a 1 year high of $81.57. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.37. The firm has a market cap of $20.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.76.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Cardinal Health news, insider Ola M. Snow sold 19,590 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.87, for a total value of $1,545,063.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,187 shares in the company, valued at $2,459,718.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cardinal Health
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 888.6% during the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the third quarter valued at $28,000. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the second quarter valued at $33,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 29.5% during the third quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.93% of the company’s stock.
About Cardinal Health
Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.
