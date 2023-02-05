Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its position in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 799 shares of the company’s stock after selling 260 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CASY. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,736 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 21,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 15,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,977,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. 84.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Casey’s General Stores Price Performance

Shares of CASY opened at $223.78 on Friday. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $170.82 and a fifty-two week high of $249.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $231.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $221.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $8.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.21 and a beta of 0.81.

Casey’s General Stores Dividend Announcement

Casey’s General Stores ( NASDAQ:CASY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.40. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 17.78%. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.15 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 11.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 31st. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.73%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on CASY. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $263.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $286.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $264.50.

Casey’s General Stores Company Profile

Get Rating

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

Featured Stories

