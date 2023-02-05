Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) Stake Lessened by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Rating) by 32.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 295,620 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 143,061 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 24.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,218 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 768.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,878 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 4,316 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $62,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 63.0% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 9,670 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 3,738 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.66% of the company’s stock.

CPRX stock opened at $16.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.39 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.94. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.58 and a fifty-two week high of $22.11.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:CPRX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $57.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.80 million. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 34.90% and a return on equity of 28.53%. Equities analysts anticipate that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

CPRX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Catalyst Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.38.

In other Catalyst Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Patrick J. Mcenany sold 350,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.62, for a total value of $5,467,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,902,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,958,705.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Catalyst Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Patrick J. Mcenany sold 350,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.62, for a total value of $5,467,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,902,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,958,705.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick J. Mcenany sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.33, for a total transaction of $2,299,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,902,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,826,949.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 942,703 shares of company stock valued at $14,867,756 over the last 90 days. 14.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases, including Lambert-Eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS), congenital myasthenic syndromes (CMS), MuSK antibody positive myasthenia gravis, spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) type 3, and infantile spasms.

