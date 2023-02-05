CBRE Group Upgrades Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) to “Buy”

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $75.00 target price on the stock. CBRE Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 12.82% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on BYD. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Boyd Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Boyd Gaming from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.87.

NYSE:BYD opened at $66.48 on Friday. Boyd Gaming has a 12 month low of $46.10 and a 12 month high of $72.72. The firm has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The company’s 50 day moving average is $58.23 and its 200-day moving average is $56.00.

Boyd Gaming ( NYSE:BYD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.27. Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 17.98% and a return on equity of 42.98%. The company had revenue of $922.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $880.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Boyd Gaming will post 5.43 EPS for the current year.

In other Boyd Gaming news, CEO Keith Smith sold 64,276 shares of Boyd Gaming stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.03, for a total transaction of $3,794,212.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,191,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,305,556.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Boyd Gaming news, CEO Keith Smith sold 64,276 shares of Boyd Gaming stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.03, for a total transaction of $3,794,212.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,191,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,305,556.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider William S. Boyd sold 106,562 shares of Boyd Gaming stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.61, for a total value of $6,245,598.82. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,733,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $863,555,461.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 487,286 shares of company stock valued at $28,766,135. 27.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 4.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,030,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,039,000 after buying an additional 359,698 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 7.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,566,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,566,000 after buying an additional 510,134 shares during the last quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 5.3% in the third quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC now owns 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,250,000 after buying an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 63.4% in the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 2,629,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,965,000 after buying an additional 1,020,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 45.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,382,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,715,000 after purchasing an additional 741,156 shares during the last quarter. 68.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Boyd Gaming Corp. engages in the management and operation of gaming and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas and Midwest & South. The Las Vegas Locals segment consists of casinos that serve the resident population of the Las Vegas metropolitan area.

