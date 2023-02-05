CBRE Group Upgrades Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) to “Buy”

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $75.00 target price on the stock. CBRE Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 12.82% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other equities analysts have also commented on BYD. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Boyd Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Boyd Gaming from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.87.
NYSE:BYD opened at $66.48 on Friday. Boyd Gaming has a 12 month low of $46.10 and a 12 month high of $72.72. The firm has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The company’s 50 day moving average is $58.23 and its 200-day moving average is $56.00.
In other Boyd Gaming news, CEO Keith Smith sold 64,276 shares of Boyd Gaming stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.03, for a total transaction of $3,794,212.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,191,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,305,556.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Boyd Gaming news, CEO Keith Smith sold 64,276 shares of Boyd Gaming stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.03, for a total transaction of $3,794,212.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,191,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,305,556.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider William S. Boyd sold 106,562 shares of Boyd Gaming stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.61, for a total value of $6,245,598.82. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,733,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $863,555,461.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 487,286 shares of company stock valued at $28,766,135. 27.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 4.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,030,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,039,000 after buying an additional 359,698 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 7.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,566,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,566,000 after buying an additional 510,134 shares during the last quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 5.3% in the third quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC now owns 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,250,000 after buying an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 63.4% in the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 2,629,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,965,000 after buying an additional 1,020,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 45.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,382,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,715,000 after purchasing an additional 741,156 shares during the last quarter. 68.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Boyd Gaming Corp. engages in the management and operation of gaming and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas and Midwest & South. The Las Vegas Locals segment consists of casinos that serve the resident population of the Las Vegas metropolitan area.
