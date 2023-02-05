CEMEX (NYSE:CX) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

CEMEX (NYSE:CX – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Separately, Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of CEMEX in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $4.90 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CEMEX presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.40.

Shares of NYSE CX opened at $5.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.87, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.57 and a 200 day moving average of $4.16. CEMEX has a twelve month low of $3.20 and a twelve month high of $6.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in CEMEX by 93.2% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 7,429 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,584 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in CEMEX by 1,870.8% during the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 9,854 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 9,354 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in CEMEX during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CEMEX in the second quarter worth $40,000. Finally, 360 Financial Inc. bought a new position in CEMEX in the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.74% of the company’s stock.

CEMEX SAB de CV operates as a global construction materials company. It offers cement, ready-mixconcrete, aggregates, and urbanization solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Mexico, United States, Europe, Middle East, Africa and Asia (EMEAA) and South, Central America and the Caribbean (SCA&C).

