CEMEX (NYSE:CX) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

CEMEX (NYSE:CX – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.
Separately, Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of CEMEX in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $4.90 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CEMEX presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.40.
CEMEX Price Performance
Shares of NYSE CX opened at $5.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.87, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.57 and a 200 day moving average of $4.16. CEMEX has a twelve month low of $3.20 and a twelve month high of $6.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
CEMEX Company Profile
CEMEX SAB de CV operates as a global construction materials company. It offers cement, ready-mixconcrete, aggregates, and urbanization solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Mexico, United States, Europe, Middle East, Africa and Asia (EMEAA) and South, Central America and the Caribbean (SCA&C).
