CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC Buys 4,906 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 1,771.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,183 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,906 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 1,690.3% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 26,231,920 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,509,083,000 after purchasing an additional 24,766,730 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,884.3% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 17,922,978 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,714,333,000 after acquiring an additional 17,019,726 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,957.3% in the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 17,857,280 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,945,783,000 after acquiring an additional 16,989,271 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,830.2% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 16,487,668 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,605,074,000 after acquiring an additional 15,633,495 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,821.6% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 9,352,658 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $894,580,000 after acquiring an additional 8,865,958 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $104.78 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.34 and a 52-week high of $144.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 trillion, a P/E ratio of 23.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $93.48 and its 200 day moving average is $100.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.09). Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.58% and a net margin of 21.20%. The firm had revenue of $76.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. Tigress Financial dropped their price objective on Alphabet from $186.00 to $160.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Alphabet from $116.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Alphabet from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on Alphabet from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.13, for a total transaction of $86,466.15. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,518,946.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.13, for a total transaction of $86,466.15. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,518,946.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 201,897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.16 per share, for a total transaction of $7,098,698.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,072,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,719,366.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,943 shares of company stock valued at $3,454,353 over the last quarter. 11.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Alphabet

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

