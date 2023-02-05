Chesapeake Wealth Management Has $7.49 Million Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Chesapeake Wealth Management lowered its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 54,173 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 413 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises 3.4% of Chesapeake Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Chesapeake Wealth Management’s holdings in Apple were worth $7,487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 123,534,393 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $16,889,649,000 after acquiring an additional 9,411,018 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,269,995,750 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $221,753,959,000 after acquiring an additional 8,734,393 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 80,467,043 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $11,001,469,000 after acquiring an additional 8,716,964 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 71,060,708 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $12,407,910,000 after acquiring an additional 8,230,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 29,097.9% in the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,300,881 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 5,282,726 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

Apple Stock Up 2.4 %

AAPL stock opened at $154.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $137.83 and a 200 day moving average of $148.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.17 and a 52 week high of $179.61.

Apple Increases Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.05). Apple had a return on equity of 162.06% and a net margin of 24.56%. The company had revenue of $117.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 10th. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 15.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apple

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 20,200 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total transaction of $3,004,144.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,685,423.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on AAPL. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Apple from $190.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $160.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.49.

About Apple

(Get Rating)

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

