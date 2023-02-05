Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY) Insider Andrew James King Sells 3,244 Shares

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY – Get Rating) insider Andrew James King sold 3,244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.68, for a total value of $80,061.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $372,199.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Andrew James King also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 3rd, Andrew James King sold 10,000 shares of Chinook Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.82, for a total value of $258,200.00.

Shares of Chinook Therapeutics stock opened at $24.08 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.14. Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.81 and a 12-month high of $27.44. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.09 and a beta of 0.06.

Chinook Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:KDNY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.21). Chinook Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 25.30% and a negative net margin of 207.15%. The company had revenue of $2.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.35 million. On average, analysts predict that Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.74 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Chinook Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $33,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chinook Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $65,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Chinook Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $60,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Chinook Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chinook Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $76,000. Institutional investors own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on KDNY shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Chinook Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Chinook Therapeutics in a report on Friday, November 11th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Chinook Therapeutics from $32.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Chinook Therapeutics from $30.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Chinook Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.50.

About Chinook Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing precision medicines for rare, severe chronic kidney diseases. The company was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

