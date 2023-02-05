Cim LLC Sells 2,167 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Cim LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,285 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 2,167 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for about 2.2% of Cim LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Cim LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $10,674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMZN. Fiduciary Planning LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 1.5% in the first quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 349 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 0.8% in the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 616 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in Amazon.com by 3.4% in the first quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 151 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Amazon.com by 1.8% in the first quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. now owns 289 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $942,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. Finally, Archetype Wealth Partners grew its stake in Amazon.com by 3.7% in the first quarter. Archetype Wealth Partners now owns 169 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the period. 57.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $185.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.87.

In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 7,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $700,864.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 533,435 shares in the company, valued at $50,142,890. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 7,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $700,864.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 533,435 shares in the company, valued at $50,142,890. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 15,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.10, for a total transaction of $1,627,639.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 522,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,844,078.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 52,083 shares of company stock valued at $5,042,388. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AMZN opened at $103.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 trillion, a P/E ratio of -385.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.22. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.43 and a 1-year high of $170.83. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $149.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.72 billion. Amazon.com had a positive return on equity of 5.44% and a negative net margin of 0.53%. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North American-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

