Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $476.10.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Cintas from $393.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Cintas from $475.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Cintas from $435.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Cintas from $450.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Cintas from $495.00 to $530.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st.

Cintas Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CTAS opened at $442.42 on Friday. Cintas has a 12-month low of $343.86 and a 12-month high of $470.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.96 billion, a PE ratio of 36.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $448.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $427.70.

Cintas Dividend Announcement

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.09. Cintas had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 37.89%. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.76 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Cintas will post 12.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.43%.

Insider Activity

In other Cintas news, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 14,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.98, for a total value of $6,583,479.10. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,376,043.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 15.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cintas

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Cintas by 5.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,579,704 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,942,364,000 after acquiring an additional 375,669 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Cintas by 5.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,163,413 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $494,904,000 after purchasing an additional 57,674 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Cintas by 0.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 951,780 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $355,519,000 after purchasing an additional 8,139 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Cintas by 9.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 803,504 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $341,802,000 after purchasing an additional 70,120 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA raised its holdings in Cintas by 17.5% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 620,717 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $240,018,000 after purchasing an additional 92,226 shares during the period. 61.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of the rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

