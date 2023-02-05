CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) Cut to “Buy” at StockNews.com

CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective (up previously from $25.00) on shares of CIRCOR International in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of CIRCOR International from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of CIRCOR International from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th.

CIRCOR International Stock Performance

NYSE:CIR opened at $27.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.96. The stock has a market cap of $562.95 million, a P/E ratio of -37.88 and a beta of 2.20. CIRCOR International has a twelve month low of $13.26 and a twelve month high of $29.80.

Institutional Trading of CIRCOR International

CIRCOR International ( NYSE:CIR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $195.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.05 million. CIRCOR International had a negative net margin of 1.86% and a positive return on equity of 26.45%. As a group, research analysts predict that CIRCOR International will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CIR. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CIRCOR International by 53.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 3,360 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in CIRCOR International by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 52,271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 2,648 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in CIRCOR International by 5.8% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,063,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,301,000 after buying an additional 58,404 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in CIRCOR International by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 452,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,051,000 after acquiring an additional 48,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new position in shares of CIRCOR International in the first quarter worth approximately $703,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.75% of the company’s stock.

CIRCOR International Company Profile

CIRCOR International, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical flow control products and services for the Industrial and Aerospace & Defense markets. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace & Defense, and Industrial. The Aerospace and Defense segment is a diversified flow control technology platform.

