Citigroup Increases Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) Price Target to $74.00

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating) had its price target upped by equities researchers at Citigroup from $62.00 to $74.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 1.89% from the company’s previous close.

ELS has been the topic of several other research reports. Truist Financial upped their price target on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $92.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.63.

NYSE:ELS opened at $72.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.47, a P/E/G ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $66.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.26. Equity LifeStyle Properties has a 52-week low of $56.91 and a 52-week high of $83.80.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. raised its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 1.5% during the third quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. now owns 12,343 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 0.6% in the first quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 31,704 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,425,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 70.1% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 10.2% during the second quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 2,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.65% of the company’s stock.

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.

