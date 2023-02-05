Citigroup Increases Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) Price Target to $218.00

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Citigroup from $204.00 to $218.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 17.02% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Argus raised their price target on Trane Technologies from $170.00 to $185.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Trane Technologies from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $193.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $151.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $190.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $179.35.

Trane Technologies Stock Performance

Trane Technologies stock opened at $186.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $42.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.87, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $174.83 and its 200 day moving average is $163.11. Trane Technologies has a twelve month low of $120.64 and a twelve month high of $188.23.

Insider Buying and Selling

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 29.14% and a net margin of 10.98%. The company’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.36 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Trane Technologies will post 8.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Trane Technologies news, CEO David S. Regnery sold 14,651 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.00, for a total value of $2,622,529.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,751 shares in the company, valued at $17,139,429. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 23,003 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.42, for a total value of $3,920,171.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 87,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,948,901.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David S. Regnery sold 14,651 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.00, for a total transaction of $2,622,529.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,139,429. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Trane Technologies

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 1,125.0% during the fourth quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Trane Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 83.9% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Trane Technologies during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 155.4% during the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.47% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Trane Technologies Plc is a global climate innovator, which engages in providing efficient and sustainable climate solutions to buildings, homes, and transportation. Its strategic brands include Trane and Thermo King. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment encompasses commercial heating and cooling systems, building controls, and energy services and solutions; residential heating and cooling; and transport refrigeration systems and solutions in North America and Latin America regions.

Featured Articles

