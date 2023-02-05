Citigroup Raises NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Price Target to $180.00

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Citigroup from $150.00 to $180.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the semiconductor provider’s stock.
Several other research firms have also recently commented on NXPI. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set a neutral rating and a $195.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $183.00 to $174.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $175.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $188.95.
NXP Semiconductors Stock Down 2.7 %
NXPI opened at $190.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.50. NXP Semiconductors has a one year low of $132.08 and a one year high of $210.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $168.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $165.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.59.
NXP Semiconductors Increases Dividend
Hedge Funds Weigh In On NXP Semiconductors
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXPI. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 239.2% in the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 173 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 148.1% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 196 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 455.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 222 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.
About NXP Semiconductors
NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. Its portfolio includes intellectual property, deep application knowledge, process technology and manufacturing expertise in the domains of cryptography-security, high-speed interface, radio frequency (RF), mixed-signal analog-digital, power management, digital signal processing, and embedded system design.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on NXP Semiconductors (NXPI)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/30 – 2/3
- Are Penny Stocks Worth it? Should You Invest in Penny Stocks?
- Zimmer Biomet Beats on Earnings, Growth May be Priced In
- AI Software Maker EPAM Boasts Biggest Tech-Sector Rally
- Ford Stock Going Forward After Big Earnings Flop
Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.