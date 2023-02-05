Citigroup Raises NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Price Target to $180.00

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Citigroup from $150.00 to $180.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the semiconductor provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on NXPI. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set a neutral rating and a $195.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $183.00 to $174.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $175.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $188.95.

NXPI opened at $190.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.50. NXP Semiconductors has a one year low of $132.08 and a one year high of $210.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $168.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $165.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $1.014 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This is a positive change from NXP Semiconductors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.35%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXPI. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 239.2% in the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 173 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 148.1% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 196 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 455.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 222 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. Its portfolio includes intellectual property, deep application knowledge, process technology and manufacturing expertise in the domains of cryptography-security, high-speed interface, radio frequency (RF), mixed-signal analog-digital, power management, digital signal processing, and embedded system design.

