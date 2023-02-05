Citigroup Raises O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) Price Target to $25.00

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Rating) had its target price raised by analysts at Citigroup from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective points to a potential upside of 8.46% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of O-I Glass from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of O-I Glass from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised shares of O-I Glass from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of O-I Glass from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of O-I Glass from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.90.

O-I Glass Stock Performance

OI stock opened at $23.05 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. O-I Glass has a 12 month low of $11.51 and a 12 month high of $23.52. The company has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.40.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On O-I Glass

O-I Glass ( NYSE:OI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. O-I Glass had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 27.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that O-I Glass will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in O-I Glass during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in O-I Glass by 251.2% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in O-I Glass by 120.9% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in O-I Glass during the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of O-I Glass during the first quarter worth $34,000. 93.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About O-I Glass

O-I Glass, Inc engages in manufacturing of glass products. It offers products to the food and beverage sectors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Perrysburg, OH.

