Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) Given New $108.00 Price Target at Lake Street Capital

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at Lake Street Capital from $135.00 to $108.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Lake Street Capital’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 74.14% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Northland Securities cut their price objective on shares of Clearfield from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Clearfield from $135.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Clearfield in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Cowen began coverage on shares of Clearfield in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $141.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Clearfield from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.33.

NASDAQ CLFD opened at $62.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $943.51 million, a P/E ratio of 16.32 and a beta of 1.32. Clearfield has a 12-month low of $48.91 and a 12-month high of $134.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $92.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.31.

Clearfield ( NASDAQ:CLFD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $85.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.56 million. Clearfield had a net margin of 17.41% and a return on equity of 39.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Clearfield will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Clearfield during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Clearfield by 54.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 690 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Clearfield during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Clearfield during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Clearfield during the 1st quarter worth approximately $121,000. 54.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clearfield, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of fiber protection. It operates through the Clearfield and Nestor Cable segment. The Clearfield segment involves the design, manufacture, and selling of fiber management, protection, and delivery solutions. The Nestor Cables segment includes designs, manufacture, and selling fiber management, protection, and delivery solutions.

