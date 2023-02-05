Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) Price Target Cut to $110.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD – Get Rating) had its price target cut by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $135.00 to $110.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 77.36% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on CLFD. Cowen started coverage on Clearfield in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $141.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on Clearfield in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $141.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital initiated coverage on Clearfield in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Northland Securities increased their price target on Clearfield from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Clearfield from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.33.

Clearfield Trading Down 12.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ CLFD opened at $62.02 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $92.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.31. Clearfield has a 52-week low of $48.91 and a 52-week high of $134.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $943.51 million, a P/E ratio of 16.32 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Clearfield

Clearfield ( NASDAQ:CLFD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. Clearfield had a return on equity of 39.16% and a net margin of 17.41%. The firm had revenue of $85.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. Clearfield’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Clearfield will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Clearfield in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Clearfield in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Clearfield by 54.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 690 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new position in Clearfield in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Clearfield in the 1st quarter worth approximately $121,000. 54.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Clearfield

(Get Rating)

Clearfield, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of fiber protection. It operates through the Clearfield and Nestor Cable segment. The Clearfield segment involves the design, manufacture, and selling of fiber management, protection, and delivery solutions. The Nestor Cables segment includes designs, manufacture, and selling fiber management, protection, and delivery solutions.

See Also

