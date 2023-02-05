CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

CMS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on CMS Energy from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Mizuho reduced their price target on CMS Energy from $73.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CMS Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of CMS Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.25.

Get CMS Energy alerts:

CMS Energy Stock Performance

Shares of CMS Energy stock opened at $62.75 on Friday. CMS Energy has a 12 month low of $52.41 and a 12 month high of $73.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The company has a market capitalization of $18.21 billion, a PE ratio of 22.02, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.01.

Insider Buying and Selling

CMS Energy ( NYSE:CMS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.60. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 9.74%. CMS Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that CMS Energy will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

In other CMS Energy news, SVP Shaun M. Johnson sold 420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.80, for a total transaction of $25,536.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,425 shares in the company, valued at $2,701,040. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of CMS Energy

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,060,269 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,158,389,000 after buying an additional 412,183 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of CMS Energy by 2.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,198,488 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,584,040,000 after purchasing an additional 524,947 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in CMS Energy by 0.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,855,679 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $981,675,000 after purchasing an additional 82,250 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in CMS Energy by 0.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,252,772 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,097,061,000 after buying an additional 61,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in CMS Energy by 157.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,757,684 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $388,644,000 after buying an additional 3,519,691 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.16% of the company’s stock.

About CMS Energy

(Get Rating)

CMS Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas activities. It operates through the following business segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment consists of regulated activities associated with the generation, purchase, distribution, and sale of electricity in Michigan.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CMS Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMS Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.