CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

CNA Financial Stock Down 0.0 %

NYSE:CNA opened at $41.72 on Friday. CNA Financial has a fifty-two week low of $35.90 and a fifty-two week high of $50.33. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.68.

Get CNA Financial alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at CNA Financial

In other CNA Financial news, EVP Douglas Worman sold 21,048 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.96, for a total transaction of $883,174.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 98,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,124,080.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

CNA Financial Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in CNA Financial by 20.5% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 918,979 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,262,000 after purchasing an additional 156,101 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in CNA Financial by 6.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,653,694 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $80,403,000 after acquiring an additional 104,417 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in CNA Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,616,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CNA Financial in the third quarter valued at about $3,464,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of CNA Financial by 8.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,150,456 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $55,935,000 after purchasing an additional 92,007 shares during the last quarter. 98.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

CNA Financial Corp. operates as an insurance holding company. It offers commercial property and casualty coverages, including surety. The company’s services include risk management, information services, warranty, and claims administration. Its property and casualty operations consist of three segments: Specialty, Commercial, and International.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CNA Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNA Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.