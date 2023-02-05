CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.
NYSE:CNA opened at $41.72 on Friday. CNA Financial has a fifty-two week low of $35.90 and a fifty-two week high of $50.33. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.68.
In other CNA Financial news, EVP Douglas Worman sold 21,048 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.96, for a total transaction of $883,174.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 98,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,124,080.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
CNA Financial Corp. operates as an insurance holding company. It offers commercial property and casualty coverages, including surety. The company’s services include risk management, information services, warranty, and claims administration. Its property and casualty operations consist of three segments: Specialty, Commercial, and International.
