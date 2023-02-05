Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) Shares Down 5.1%

Shares of Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE – Get Rating) fell 5.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $3.69 and last traded at $3.70. 2,080,378 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 4,221,830 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.90.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on CDE. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Coeur Mining from $3.75 to $3.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 16th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Coeur Mining from $4.00 to $4.25 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Coeur Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $3.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Cormark decreased their price target on shares of Coeur Mining to $3.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Coeur Mining in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.65.

Coeur Mining Trading Down 6.7 %

The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -7.28 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.39.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coeur Mining

Coeur Mining ( NYSE:CDE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.11). Coeur Mining had a negative net margin of 17.60% and a negative return on equity of 9.85%. The firm had revenue of $182.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.68 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Coeur Mining, Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. DRW Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 334.6% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,257 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 7,127 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Coeur Mining in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Greenleaf Trust bought a new position in shares of Coeur Mining in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Coeur Mining in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.76% of the company’s stock.

About Coeur Mining

Coeur Mining, Inc engages in the exploration and development of silver and gold mining properties and mines located in United States, Canada and Mexico. The company operates through the following segments: Palmarejo, Rochester, Kensington, Wharf, and Silvertip. Coeur Mining was founded in 1928 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

