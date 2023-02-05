Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) Price Target Raised to $67.00

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $54.00 to $67.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective points to a potential downside of 1.79% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday. Wedbush cut their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Wolfe Research cut Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Societe Generale lowered Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.35.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

Cognizant Technology Solutions Trading Down 3.5 %

NASDAQ:CTSH opened at $68.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.27. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a one year low of $51.33 and a one year high of $93.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.89. The stock has a market cap of $35.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.07.

Insider Activity at Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.01. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 11.79%. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Leo S. Jr. Mackay sold 3,300 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.79, for a total transaction of $174,207.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,494,484.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cognizant Technology Solutions

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 77.0% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 393 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 75.6% during the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 504 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 492.9% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 587 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 55.2% during the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 731 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. 90.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

(Get Rating)

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services, Healthcare, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.