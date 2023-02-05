Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) Shares Sold by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 54,596 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 480 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Community Bank System were worth $3,280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its position in shares of Community Bank System by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 21,845 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Community Bank System during the 2nd quarter valued at $338,000. Hilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Community Bank System during the 2nd quarter valued at $206,000. NBT Bank N A NY acquired a new stake in shares of Community Bank System during the 2nd quarter valued at $600,000. Finally, One Day In July LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Community Bank System during the 2nd quarter valued at $253,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CBU opened at $62.53 on Friday. Community Bank System, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.63 and a 1-year high of $74.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 18.07 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.69.

Community Bank System ( NYSE:CBU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.01. Community Bank System had a net margin of 26.77% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The business had revenue of $187.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Community Bank System, Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. Community Bank System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.87%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CBU. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Community Bank System to $59.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com lowered Community Bank System from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Hovde Group reduced their target price on Community Bank System to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on Community Bank System in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company.

Community Bank System, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of retail, business, and municipal banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The Banking segment offers an array of lending and depository-related products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal enterprises.

