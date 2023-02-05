CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) Price Target Raised to $122.00 at Needham & Company LLC

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $106.00 to $122.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 18.90% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised CONMED from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 30th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on CONMED from $108.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday.
CONMED Stock Performance
Shares of CNMD opened at $102.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.67. CONMED has a 52-week low of $71.09 and a 52-week high of $155.51. The firm has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.13, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.33.
Insider Transactions at CONMED
In other news, CFO Todd W. Garner sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.31, for a total transaction of $401,895.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On CONMED
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CNMD. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in CONMED by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,806,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,342,000 after acquiring an additional 176,701 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in CONMED by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,338,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,654,000 after acquiring an additional 127,857 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in CONMED by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,077,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,594,000 after acquiring an additional 30,369 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in CONMED by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 734,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,872,000 after acquiring an additional 13,764 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in CONMED by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 640,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,356,000 after acquiring an additional 20,956 shares during the period.
About CONMED
CONMED Corp. operates as a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture and sale of surgical devices and related equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Americas excluding the United States, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.
