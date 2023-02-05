CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) Price Target Raised to $122.00 at Needham & Company LLC

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $106.00 to $122.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 18.90% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised CONMED from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 30th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on CONMED from $108.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday.

CONMED Stock Performance

Shares of CNMD opened at $102.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.67. CONMED has a 52-week low of $71.09 and a 52-week high of $155.51. The firm has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.13, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.33.

Insider Transactions at CONMED

CONMED ( NYSE:CNMD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.51). CONMED had a negative net margin of 7.71% and a positive return on equity of 11.47%. The business had revenue of $250.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. CONMED’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that CONMED will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Todd W. Garner sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.31, for a total transaction of $401,895.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CONMED

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CNMD. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in CONMED by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,806,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,342,000 after acquiring an additional 176,701 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in CONMED by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,338,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,654,000 after acquiring an additional 127,857 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in CONMED by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,077,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,594,000 after acquiring an additional 30,369 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in CONMED by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 734,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,872,000 after acquiring an additional 13,764 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in CONMED by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 640,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,356,000 after acquiring an additional 20,956 shares during the period.

About CONMED

CONMED Corp. operates as a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture and sale of surgical devices and related equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Americas excluding the United States, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

