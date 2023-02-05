Cowen Increases Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Price Target to $116.00

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Cowen from $112.00 to $116.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the coffee company’s stock. Cowen’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 11.22% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Starbucks from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. StockNews.com raised Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Starbucks from $95.00 to $97.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Starbucks from $93.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.65.

SBUX stock opened at $104.30 on Friday. Starbucks has a 52-week low of $68.39 and a 52-week high of $110.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.39.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.02). Starbucks had a net margin of 10.09% and a negative return on equity of 39.73%. The company had revenue of $8.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.78 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Starbucks will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total value of $421,740.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,172,953. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Starbucks news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total transaction of $421,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 57,962 shares in the company, valued at $6,172,953. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 15,320 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total transaction of $1,518,824.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 68,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,798,922.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,280 shares of company stock valued at $2,663,595 in the last ninety days. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management now owns 590 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. First American Trust FSB raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 2,649 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,626 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 3,394 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 3,426 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

