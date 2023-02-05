Cowen Lowers Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Price Target to $195.00

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) had its price target cut by stock analysts at Cowen from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the iPhone maker’s stock. Cowen’s target price suggests a potential upside of 26.21% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Apple from $177.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. StockNews.com lowered Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Apple from $144.00 to $133.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.49.

AAPL stock opened at $154.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $137.83 and a 200-day moving average of $148.05. Apple has a 12-month low of $124.17 and a 12-month high of $179.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The company has a market cap of $2.45 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.23, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.28.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $117.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.67 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 162.06% and a net margin of 24.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Apple will post 6.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 20,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total value of $3,004,144.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,505 shares in the company, valued at $4,685,423.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Apple by 20.0% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 2,615,701 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $456,728,000 after buying an additional 435,891 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of Apple by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 240,628 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $42,016,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Markel Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.7% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,206,990 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $210,752,000 after purchasing an additional 8,450 shares in the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 9.2% in the first quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 156,364 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $27,305,000 after purchasing an additional 13,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Island Capital LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Island Capital LLC now owns 135,325 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $23,629,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 57.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

