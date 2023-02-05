Cowen Raises Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) Price Target to $133.00

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Rating) had its price target upped by research analysts at Cowen from $121.00 to $133.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Cowen’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 36.48% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wolfe Research cut shares of Hub Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. UBS Group cut shares of Hub Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.67.

NASDAQ HUBG opened at $97.45 on Friday. Hub Group has a 12 month low of $60.81 and a 12 month high of $104.67. The stock has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $81.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Hub Group ( NASDAQ:HUBG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.06. Hub Group had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 23.91%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hub Group will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Hub Group during the second quarter worth $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Hub Group by 58.1% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 400 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its stake in Hub Group by 315.0% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 415 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Hub Group by 1,324.3% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 527 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Hub Group during the first quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

Hub Group, Inc engages in the provision of multi-modal transportation and logistics solutions. Its solutions include intermodal transportation, truck brokerage, asset trucking, and dedicated trucking. It serves the retail, e-commerce, paper, chemical, healthcare, glass, private equity, and automotive industries.

