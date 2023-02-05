Cowen Raises Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) Price Target to $133.00

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Rating) had its price target upped by research analysts at Cowen from $121.00 to $133.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Cowen’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 36.48% from the company’s current price.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wolfe Research cut shares of Hub Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. UBS Group cut shares of Hub Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.67.
Hub Group Price Performance
NASDAQ HUBG opened at $97.45 on Friday. Hub Group has a 12 month low of $60.81 and a 12 month high of $104.67. The stock has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $81.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hub Group
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Hub Group during the second quarter worth $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Hub Group by 58.1% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 400 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its stake in Hub Group by 315.0% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 415 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Hub Group by 1,324.3% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 527 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Hub Group during the first quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors own 94.46% of the company’s stock.
Hub Group Company Profile
Hub Group, Inc engages in the provision of multi-modal transportation and logistics solutions. Its solutions include intermodal transportation, truck brokerage, asset trucking, and dedicated trucking. It serves the retail, e-commerce, paper, chemical, healthcare, glass, private equity, and automotive industries.
