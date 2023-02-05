Creative Planning Acquires 1,338 Shares of Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SPH)

Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SPH – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,547 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,338 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Suburban Propane Partners were worth $339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Suburban Propane Partners by 260.8% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,500 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,807 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Suburban Propane Partners by 19.2% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 32,771 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 5,274 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its position in Suburban Propane Partners by 179.5% during the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 232,209 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,494,000 after acquiring an additional 149,117 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Suburban Propane Partners by 6.3% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 49,014 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $738,000 after acquiring an additional 2,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Suburban Propane Partners by 72.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 128,034 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after acquiring an additional 53,973 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.42% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SPH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Suburban Propane Partners from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Suburban Propane Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 19th.

Suburban Propane Partners Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of SPH opened at $15.71 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $997.37 million, a P/E ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 0.68. Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. has a 12-month low of $14.25 and a 12-month high of $17.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.06.

Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The energy company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $237.63 million for the quarter. Suburban Propane Partners had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 29.81%.

Suburban Propane Partners Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be paid a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 30th. Suburban Propane Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Douglas Brinkworth sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total value of $200,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 164,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,630,731.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Douglas Brinkworth sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total value of $200,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 164,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,630,731.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael A. Schueler sold 3,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.29, for a total transaction of $63,237.78. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 47,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $778,222.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Suburban Propane Partners Company Profile

Suburban Propane Partners LP engages in the marketing and distribution of propane, renewable propane, fuel oil, and refined fuels. It operates through the following segments: Propane, Fuel Oil and Refined Fuels, Natural Gas and Electricity, and All Other. The Propane segment is involved in the retail distribution of propane to residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, and government customers.

