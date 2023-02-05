Creative Planning Acquires 13,589 Shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI)

Creative Planning grew its holdings in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI – Get Rating) by 67.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,589 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 30,000.0% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund during the second quarter worth about $51,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund during the second quarter worth about $52,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 29.2% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 846 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund during the second quarter worth about $105,000.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Stock Down 2.9 %

RQI stock opened at $13.59 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.56 and a 200-day moving average of $13.03. Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.81 and a fifty-two week high of $17.11.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Announces Dividend

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.06%.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. The firm intends to receive current income through investment in real estate securities and also capital appreciation. It also manages investment strategies such as hedged real estate securities portfolios and private real estate multimanager strategies for investors.

