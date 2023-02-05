Creative Planning Acquires 2,030 Shares of Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS)

Creative Planning raised its holdings in Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 79,030 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,030 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Noodles & Company were worth $371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Noodles & Company during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. TownSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Noodles & Company during the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Noodles & Company during the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Noodles & Company during the third quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Noodles & Company by 15.3% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,584 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,937 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NDLS stock opened at $6.37 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.37. The company has a market cap of $293.18 million, a PE ratio of -33.53 and a beta of 1.43. Noodles & Company has a fifty-two week low of $4.25 and a fifty-two week high of $9.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.33.

Noodles & Company ( NASDAQ:NDLS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $129.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.06 million. Noodles & Company had a negative net margin of 1.85% and a negative return on equity of 12.13%. Equities analysts predict that Noodles & Company will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Noodles & Company news, major shareholder Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. bought 61,986 shares of Noodles & Company stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.97 per share, with a total value of $308,070.42. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 970,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,822,028.19. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

NDLS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded Noodles & Company from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Noodles & Company from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Noodles & Company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.75.

