Creative Planning Acquires 291 Shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX)

Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,631 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 55,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,462,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 24,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,225,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 100.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886 shares during the period.

Shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF stock opened at $86.43 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.23. First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF has a one year low of $76.82 and a one year high of $113.66.

First Trust US IPO Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the IPOX-100 U.S. Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index is a modified value-weighted price index measuring the performance of the top 100 United States companies ranked quarterly by market capitalization in the IPOX Global Composite Index.

