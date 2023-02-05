Creative Planning Acquires 4,393 Shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Creative Planning raised its holdings in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating) by 51.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,393 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in STAG Industrial were worth $366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 2.0% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 16,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 10,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 89,842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,774,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in STAG Industrial by 1.8% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $695,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

STAG Industrial Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of STAG stock opened at $36.30 on Friday. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.56 and a twelve month high of $42.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.29, a P/E/G ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.02.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.1225 dividend. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 110.53%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on STAG shares. Raymond James cut their target price on STAG Industrial from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. TheStreet raised STAG Industrial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut STAG Industrial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of STAG Industrial in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, STAG Industrial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.50.

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquisition, ownership and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

