Creative Planning Acquires 541 Shares of Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF)

Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,530 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Heartland Financial USA were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HTLF. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 179.9% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,936 shares of the bank’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 11,529 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Heartland Financial USA by 21.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 53,233 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,308,000 after acquiring an additional 9,248 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA in the third quarter worth $93,000. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 171,905 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,454,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Heartland Financial USA in the 3rd quarter worth about $234,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.33% of the company’s stock.

HTLF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Heartland Financial USA to $55.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Heartland Financial USA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 12th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Heartland Financial USA to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Heartland Financial USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 14th.

Shares of HTLF stock opened at $50.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $46.76 and its 200 day moving average is $46.36. Heartland Financial USA, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.27 and a 12-month high of $52.39.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 30th. The bank reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.04. Heartland Financial USA had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 27.27%. The company had revenue of $234.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Heartland Financial USA, Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. This is a boost from Heartland Financial USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Heartland Financial USA’s dividend payout ratio is 24.29%.

Heartland Financial USA, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm provides commercial banking services. It also engages in the business of community banking. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

