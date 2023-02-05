Creative Planning Boosts Position in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating) by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FRT. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 237.0% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 44.1% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 572 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. 86.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Federal Realty Investment Trust alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on FRT. StockNews.com upgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Compass Point upgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust to $104.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $125.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $118.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Federal Realty Investment Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.53.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Stock Down 0.9 %

Federal Realty Investment Trust Profile

Federal Realty Investment Trust stock opened at $113.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.18 billion, a PE ratio of 24.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a one year low of $86.43 and a one year high of $128.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $106.67 and a 200 day moving average of $102.98.

(Get Rating)

Federal Realty Investment Trust operates as an equity real estate investment trust. It owns, manages, and re-develops retail and mixed-use properties. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.