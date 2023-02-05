Creative Planning Boosts Stock Holdings in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC)

Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,222 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 1,368 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Chemours were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Chemours by 29.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,075,740 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $569,023,000 after acquiring an additional 4,060,250 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Chemours by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,618,424 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $145,388,000 after buying an additional 254,243 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Chemours by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,015,462 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $63,455,000 after buying an additional 19,836 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chemours by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,500,461 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $47,234,000 after buying an additional 168,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Chemours by 214.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,314,288 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $41,374,000 after buying an additional 895,847 shares in the last quarter. 71.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Chemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Chemours from $41.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Chemours from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Chemours in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Chemours from $30.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.10.

Shares of CC opened at $35.89 on Friday. The Chemours Company has a 1-year low of $22.56 and a 1-year high of $44.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.13 and a 200 day moving average of $31.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.40, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

The Chemours Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of performance chemicals. The firm delivers solutions, which include a range of industrial and chemical products for markets including coatings, plastics, refrigeration and air conditioning, transportation, semiconductor and consumer electronics, and general industrial.

