Creative Planning Boosts Stock Position in Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT)

Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT – Get Rating) by 53.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,692 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 1,992 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Cabot were worth $364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC lifted its position in Cabot by 295.5% during the second quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 59,320 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,784,000 after acquiring an additional 44,320 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Cabot by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 272,040 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $17,354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its position in shares of Cabot by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 56,959 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,633,000 after purchasing an additional 2,317 shares in the last quarter. Paradiem LLC purchased a new position in Cabot during the 3rd quarter worth $2,985,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Cabot by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 86,415 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,512,000 after buying an additional 5,760 shares in the last quarter. 94.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CBT stock opened at $75.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $70.96 and a 200 day moving average of $70.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.10 and a beta of 1.39. Cabot Co. has a 1 year low of $59.65 and a 1 year high of $78.62.

Cabot ( NYSE:CBT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.07. Cabot had a return on equity of 35.30% and a net margin of 4.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Cabot Co. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.11%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CBT shares. StockNews.com downgraded Cabot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Cabot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th.

Cabot Corp. is a global specialty chemicals and performance materials company. Its products are rubber and specialty grade carbon blacks, specialty compounds, fumed metal oxides, activated carbons, inkjet colorants, and aerogel. The company operates through the following segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions.

