Creative Planning Boosts Stock Position in Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC)

Creative Planning grew its stake in Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,091 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Horizon Bancorp were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Horizon Bancorp by 49.3% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Horizon Bancorp by 21.7% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Horizon Bancorp by 6.3% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 13,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. lifted its holdings in Horizon Bancorp by 1.0% in the first quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 94,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Horizon Bancorp by 29.4% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 56.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on HBNC shares. StockNews.com cut Horizon Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Horizon Bancorp to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Stephens decreased their price target on Horizon Bancorp from $25.50 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Raymond James decreased their price target on Horizon Bancorp from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Horizon Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ HBNC opened at $16.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $717.10 million, a P/E ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. Horizon Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.45 and a 12-month high of $21.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.28.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 5th. Horizon Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 29.91%.

Horizon Bancorp, Inc (Indiana) is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. It offers personal banking, business banking, investment and trust, and mortgage services. The company was founded in 1873 and is headquartered in Michigan City, IN.

