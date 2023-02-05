Creative Planning Boosts Stock Position in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Creative Planning grew its stake in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) by 31.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,354 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,761 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in LKQ were worth $347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in LKQ. Atria Investments LLC grew its position in LKQ by 0.3% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 56,188 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,758,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC grew its position in LKQ by 3.3% in the second quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 6,559 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its position in LKQ by 0.4% in the third quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 59,127 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,788,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in LKQ by 3.1% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,268 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, Fortem Financial Group LLC grew its position in LKQ by 1.5% in the third quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 16,388 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $773,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. 93.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on LKQ to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com upgraded LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on LKQ from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th.

NASDAQ:LKQ opened at $57.48 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. LKQ Co. has a 52 week low of $42.36 and a 52 week high of $59.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $55.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.51.

In other news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 383,088 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.76, for a total value of $22,127,162.88. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,663,667 shares in the company, valued at $269,373,405.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

LKQ Corp. is a distributor of vehicle products and its parts to repair, maintain, and accessorize automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe and Specialty. The Wholesale-North America segment includes Glass and Self-Service segments. The company was founded by Donald F.

