Creative Planning Buys 1,243 Shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

Creative Planning increased its stake in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Get Rating) by 20.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,302 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in First American Financial were worth $337,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FAF. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in First American Financial by 69.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 583 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in First American Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in First American Financial in the 1st quarter worth $46,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First American Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new stake in First American Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.45% of the company’s stock.

Get First American Financial alerts:

First American Financial Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:FAF opened at $62.84 on Friday. First American Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $43.54 and a 12 month high of $76.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $55.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.44. The company has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 1.24.

First American Financial Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 7th. First American Financial’s payout ratio is 49.06%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FAF shares. Truist Financial cut their price target on First American Financial from $77.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered First American Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Barclays raised their price objective on First American Financial from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on First American Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, First American Financial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.60.

First American Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

First American Financial Corp. engages in the provision of title insurance and settlement services to the real estate and mortgage industries. It also provides other financial services and risk solutions. It operates through the following segments: Title Insurance and Services, Specialty Insurance, and Corporate.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First American Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First American Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.