Creative Planning Buys 346 Shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Creative Planning raised its position in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) by 16.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,511 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Five Below were worth $346,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Darsana Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in Five Below during the second quarter worth $161,638,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Five Below by 25.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,061,002 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $800,929,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415,117 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Five Below during the second quarter worth $70,023,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Five Below by 21.4% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,676,533 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $423,883,000 after buying an additional 471,349 shares during the period. Finally, Rivulet Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Five Below in the second quarter valued at $42,037,000.

Five Below Stock Down 0.5 %

Five Below stock opened at $199.71 on Friday. Five Below, Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.49 and a 52 week high of $202.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $181.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $154.16. The stock has a market cap of $11.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.59, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.14.

Five Below ( NASDAQ:FIVE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.15. Five Below had a return on equity of 20.11% and a net margin of 7.81%. The business had revenue of $645.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $611.16 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on FIVE shares. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Five Below to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Five Below from $165.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Five Below from $205.00 to $201.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Five Below from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Five Below from $184.00 to $204.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.48.

In other news, CAO Eric M. Specter sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.79, for a total transaction of $1,746,005.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,742,150.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Kathleen S. Barclay sold 3,319 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.10, for a total transaction of $620,984.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,646,292.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Eric M. Specter sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.79, for a total value of $1,746,005.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,243 shares in the company, valued at $5,742,150.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 37,325 shares of company stock worth $6,919,010. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer. It operates through the following segments: Leisure, Fashion and Home, and Party and Snack. The Leisure segment includes items such as sporting goods, games, toys, tech, books, electronic accessories, and arts and crafts. The Fashion and Home segment consists of personal accessories, “attitude“ t-shirts, beauty offerings, home goods, and storage options.

