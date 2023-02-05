Creative Planning Buys 352 Shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

Creative Planning grew its stake in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Bunge were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Bunge by 180.0% during the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 280 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Bunge during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Bunge during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bunge during the second quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bunge during the second quarter valued at $54,000. 82.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bunge Stock Performance

Shares of BG opened at $98.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.87. The stock has a market cap of $14.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 0.66. Bunge Limited has a 52 week low of $80.41 and a 52 week high of $128.40.

Bunge Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be given a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. Bunge’s payout ratio is 25.43%.

In other Bunge news, insider Julio Garros sold 1,017 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.90, for a total value of $105,666.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 53,780 shares in the company, valued at $5,587,742. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America lowered their price target on Bunge from $138.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com raised Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. UBS Group started coverage on Bunge in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $133.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised Bunge from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.57.

Bunge Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bunge Ltd. operates as a holding company. engages in the supply and transportation of agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment is involved in the purchase, storage, transportation, processing, and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products.

