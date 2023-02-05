Creative Planning Buys 4,935 Shares of Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP)

Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP – Get Rating) by 54.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,027 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,935 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Dorchester Minerals were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dorchester Minerals during the third quarter worth $137,000. Delta Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 0.4% in the third quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 384,556 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $9,606,000 after buying an additional 1,699 shares in the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA lifted its stake in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 11.9% in the third quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 16,900 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dorchester Minerals in the third quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dorchester Minerals in the third quarter valued at $299,000. 19.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Dorchester Minerals alerts:

Insider Activity at Dorchester Minerals

In other news, insider Minerals Operating Dorchester purchased 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.18 per share, with a total value of $211,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,238,990.06. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Bradley J. Ehrman acquired 1,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.73 per share, for a total transaction of $50,564.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 75,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,171,068.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Minerals Operating Dorchester acquired 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.18 per share, with a total value of $211,350.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 43,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,238,990.06. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 38,492 shares of company stock valued at $1,092,910 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Dorchester Minerals Trading Down 2.1 %

Dorchester Minerals stock opened at $28.41 on Friday. Dorchester Minerals, L.P. has a 1-year low of $21.30 and a 1-year high of $32.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.65.

Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter. Dorchester Minerals had a net margin of 77.66% and a return on equity of 75.74%. The company had revenue of $44.06 million for the quarter.

Dorchester Minerals Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 9th. Investors of record on Monday, January 30th will be given a dividend of $0.884 per share. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 27th. Dorchester Minerals’s payout ratio is currently 106.97%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Dorchester Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th.

Dorchester Minerals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dorchester Minerals LP engages in the acquisition, ownership, and administration of royalty properties and net profits interests (NPI). The NPI represents a net profits overriding royalty interest burdening various properties owned by its operating partnership. Royalty properties consist of producing and nonproducing mineral, royalty, overriding royalty, net profits, and leasehold interests.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DMLP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dorchester Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorchester Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.