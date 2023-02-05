Creative Planning Buys 862 Shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS)

Creative Planning boosted its stake in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Rating) by 50.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,582 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 862 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in ExlService were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ExlService by 86.9% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 585 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ExlService in the second quarter worth about $406,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of ExlService in the third quarter worth about $2,328,000. O Neil Global Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ExlService in the second quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, Castleark Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ExlService in the second quarter worth about $6,608,000. Institutional investors own 95.84% of the company’s stock.

EXLS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cowen upped their price objective on ExlService to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on ExlService from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on ExlService from $190.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Citigroup upped their price objective on ExlService from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com cut ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.71.

Shares of NASDAQ EXLS opened at $171.99 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $173.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $170.69. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $112.14 and a 52 week high of $191.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a PE ratio of 41.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.02.

In other ExlService news, EVP Vikas Bhalla sold 3,896 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.50, for a total value of $711,020.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,379 shares in the company, valued at $1,711,667.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other ExlService news, SVP Ajay Ayyappan sold 389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.08, for a total value of $68,884.12. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,365 shares in the company, valued at $950,034.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Vikas Bhalla sold 3,896 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.50, for a total value of $711,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,711,667.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,690 shares of company stock worth $1,875,091 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

ExlService Holdings, Inc is an operations management and analytics company, which engages in providing business process management. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Healthcare, Travel, Transportation, and Logistics, Finance and Accounting, Analytic, and All Other. The Insurance segment serves property and casualty insurance, life insurance, disability insurance, annuity, and retirement services companies.

