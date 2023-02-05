Creative Planning Buys New Position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ)

Creative Planning bought a new stake in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 11,704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $345,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GDXJ. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 157.0% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,452 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 177.4% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,556 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 32.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter.

Get VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF alerts:

VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF Stock Performance

VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF stock opened at $36.86 on Friday. VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF has a 52-week low of $25.80 and a 52-week high of $51.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.34.

VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF Company Profile

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDXJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.