Creative Planning Cuts Holdings in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF)

Creative Planning decreased its position in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF – Get Rating) by 36.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 13,774 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF were worth $358,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 595,803 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,960,000 after purchasing an additional 13,273 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 11.7% during the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 337,639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,078,000 after purchasing an additional 35,369 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 4.4% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 19,254 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF during the third quarter worth about $531,000. Finally, Avory & Company LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 69.3% during the third quarter. Avory & Company LLC now owns 72,889 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 29,847 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco Financial Preferred ETF alerts:

Invesco Financial Preferred ETF Price Performance

PGF stock opened at $16.04 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.33. Invesco Financial Preferred ETF has a 52 week low of $14.11 and a 52 week high of $17.66.

Invesco Financial Preferred ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Financial Preferred Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund is based on the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Financial Index (WHPSF Financial Index) (the Index). The Index tracks the performance of the United States-listed securities issued by financial institutions. The Index is rebalanced monthly.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Financial Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Financial Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.