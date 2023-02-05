Creative Planning Grows Holdings in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

Creative Planning increased its position in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,396 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,592 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Elanco Animal Health were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Elanco Animal Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 139.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396 shares in the last quarter. CKW Financial Group increased its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 4,040.0% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,626 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John P. Bilbrey purchased 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.24 per share, for a total transaction of $99,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,722 shares in the company, valued at $552,399.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 6.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Elanco Animal Health Stock Down 4.9 %

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ELAN. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $21.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $19.00 to $12.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.67.

NYSE ELAN opened at $13.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.96. The company has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.79, a P/E/G ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 0.93. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a one year low of $11.18 and a one year high of $29.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.20.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 7.65% and a negative net margin of 2.64%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Elanco Animal Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Elanco Animal Health, Inc innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers products through the following four categories: Companion Animal Disease Prevention, Companion Animal Therapeutics, Food Animal Future Protein & Health, and Food Animal Ruminants & Swine.

