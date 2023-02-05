Creative Planning Grows Holdings in Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT)

Creative Planning increased its position in Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,828 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 133 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Elbit Systems were worth $348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Elbit Systems by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 20,849 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,965,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Elbit Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Elbit Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Elbit Systems by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,413 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after buying an additional 1,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd grew its holdings in Elbit Systems by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 2,050,536 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $468,220,000 after buying an additional 234,434 shares in the last quarter. 18.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ESLT shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Elbit Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. StockNews.com upgraded Elbit Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

Elbit Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ESLT opened at $169.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.18 and a beta of 0.61. Elbit Systems Ltd. has a 1 year low of $162.35 and a 1 year high of $244.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $170.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $194.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The aerospace company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.11 by ($0.71). Elbit Systems had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 3.61%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Elbit Systems Ltd. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Elbit Systems Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Elbit Systems’s payout ratio is currently 37.30%.

Elbit Systems Profile

(Get Rating)

Elbit Systems Ltd. operates as an international high technology company. It engages in a wide range of defense, homeland security and commercial programs. The firm operates in the areas of aerospace, land and naval systems, command, control, communications, computers, intelligence surveillance and reconnaissance (C4ISR), unmanned aircraft systems, advanced electro-optics, electro-optic space systems, EW suites, signal intelligence systems, data links and communications systems, radios, cyber-based systems and munitions.

Read More

