Creative Planning Grows Stake in LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC)

Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in LTC Properties were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in LTC Properties by 585.2% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in LTC Properties during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in LTC Properties during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in LTC Properties by 60.1% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in LTC Properties by 37.9% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.68% of the company’s stock.

LTC Properties Price Performance

NYSE:LTC opened at $38.31 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.23 and a beta of 0.96. LTC Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.23 and a 1 year high of $45.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 15.57 and a quick ratio of 15.57.

LTC Properties Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at LTC Properties

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 22nd. LTC Properties’s payout ratio is 96.61%.

In other news, CAO Caroline Chikhale sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.46, for a total value of $197,300.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 39,338 shares in the company, valued at $1,552,277.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LTC has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered LTC Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on LTC Properties from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.14.

LTC Properties Profile

LTC Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in managing seniors housing and health care properties. Its property portfolio includes skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, and memory care facilities. The company was founded by Andre C.

Featured Articles

