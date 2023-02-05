Creative Planning Grows Stock Holdings in Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG)

Creative Planning raised its stake in Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG – Get Rating) by 16.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,355 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 188 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Rogers were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Rogers by 274.6% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 266 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Rogers by 68.5% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 67,897 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $17,795,000 after buying an additional 27,598 shares during the last quarter. BCK Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Rogers by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. BCK Capital Management LP now owns 16,978 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,450,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Rogers in the second quarter valued at about $14,120,000. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Rogers by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 33,800 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $8,859,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. 95.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on ROG. StockNews.com cut Rogers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 19th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Rogers from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th.

Shares of Rogers stock opened at $146.99 on Friday. Rogers Co. has a fifty-two week low of $98.45 and a fifty-two week high of $274.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $122.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $188.32. The company has a quick ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 38.58 and a beta of 1.03.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The electronics maker reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $247.23 million for the quarter. Rogers had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 7.41%.

In related news, Director Jeffrey J. Owens purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $100.75 per share, with a total value of $100,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $690,137.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Rogers Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of engineered materials and components for mission critical applications. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Electronics Solutions (AES) and Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), and Other. The AES segment offers manufactures and sells circuit materials, ceramic substrate materials, busbars and cooling solutions for applications in electric and hybrid electric vehicles, wireless infrastructure, automotive, telematics and thermal solutions, aerospace and defense, mass transit, clean energy, connected devices and wired infrastructures.

