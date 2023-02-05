Creative Planning Has $326,000 Stake in Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC)

Creative Planning decreased its position in Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 119,489 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,849 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Canopy Growth were worth $326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CGC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 66.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 8,809 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Canopy Growth by 9.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 822,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,233,000 after buying an additional 70,929 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Canopy Growth by 1.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 241,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,829,000 after buying an additional 2,621 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in Canopy Growth by 53.5% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 20,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 7,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Canopy Growth by 20.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 151,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,146,000 after buying an additional 25,878 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Canopy Growth alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

CGC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. CIBC reduced their price target on Canopy Growth from C$3.00 to C$2.50 in a research report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Canopy Growth from $2.90 to $3.05 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Alliance Global Partners upped their target price on Canopy Growth from C$3.50 to C$4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Canopy Growth in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $1.50 target price for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Canopy Growth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canopy Growth has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.07.

Canopy Growth Stock Down 7.0 %

Shares of CGC opened at $2.92 on Friday. Canopy Growth Co. has a 52 week low of $2.09 and a 52 week high of $9.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.79 and a 200-day moving average of $3.06.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.10). Canopy Growth had a negative net margin of 621.80% and a negative return on equity of 30.28%. The firm had revenue of $90.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.58 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Canopy Growth Co. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canopy Growth Profile

(Get Rating)

Canopy Growth Corp. engages in the production and sale of medical cannabis. The firm operates through the following segments: Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products. The Global Cannabis segment encompasses the production, distribution and sale of a diverse range of cannabis and cannabinoid-based consumer products in Canada and internationally pursuant to applicable international and domestic legislation, regulations and permits.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Canopy Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canopy Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.